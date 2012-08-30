UPDATE 1-Falling European demand drives steelmaker Evraz to loss

* H1 net loss $50 mln vs forecast net profit of $114 mln

* Sales largely down on weak demand from Europe

* Evraz shares down 1 pct

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Evraz, Russia’s largest steelmaker, swung to a surprise first-half net loss of $50 million, hit by lower steel prices and falling demand in debt-stricken Europe.

Analysts had expected Evraz to report a net profit of $114 million, down from $263 million in the same period last year, due to a sluggish steel market and plant maintenance.

Revenues dropped 9.1 percent to $7.62 billion.

“Approximately half of the decrease was a result of reduced steel sales and volumes,” the company said on Thursday. “Sales of steel products ... decreased primarily as a result of the fall in demand for steel products in Europe.”

Earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation and taxes (EBITDA) decreased 27.9 percent to $1.18 billion.

The company said its steel production in the third quarter would remain flat compared with April-June, affected by global market uncertainty.

“The global economy and, in turn, the steel industry, remain very volatile and we continue to be cautious on the outlook for the remainder of 2012,” it said. “We expect our steel production volumes in Q3 2012 to be broadly in line with Q2 2012”.

The company announced an interim 2012 dividend of $0.11 per share, or a total of $147 million, down from $0.17 per share approved in 2011.

“This dividend reflects cash flow generation in H1 2012 and confidence in the longer-term outlook for the company, in spite of the current challenging operating environment,” chief financial officer Giacomo Baizini said in a statement.

Evraz’s total debt dropped by 5.8 percent during the period to $6.07 billion, while its operating cash flow decreased to $1.09 billion from $1.60 billion.

At 0750 GMT, Evraz shares in London were down 1 percent.