JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium Ltd : * Says H1 headline loss per share at 363.7 cts versus headline EPS of 69.6 cts * Says cast steel output for the period decreased by 11% to 328,566 t * Says production of long products decreased by 3% to 121,114 tons * Says production of flat products decreased by 17%, to 136,851 tons * Says demand for steel products remains soft with prices reflecting global

over-supply