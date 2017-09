JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - EVRAZ HIGHVELD STEEL AND VANADIUM LTD: * Negotiations are still in progress between Evraz Plc and Nemascore (PTY) Ltd * Deal is expected to be concluded towards end of Q1 2014 * Transaction may have a material effect on the price of the company’s securities * If talks end successfully, will result in sale of Evraz’s 85 pct stake in company to Nemascore