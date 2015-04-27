FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Private equity funds extend offer period to acquire Norway's Evry
April 27, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Private equity funds extend offer period to acquire Norway's Evry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Evry Asa

* Lyngen Bidco a company indirectly controlled by private equity funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, is hereby extending the offer period for the offer by one week to Tuesday 5 May 2015 at 09:00 CET.

* The offer period is extended as the Offeror is still receiving acceptances from current shareholders.

* As of 27 April 2015 at 1700 CET, the Offeror has received acceptances for 410,503 shares through the offering, which will bring its shareholding in EVRY to approximately 88%.

* The Offeror maintains its right to further extend the Offer Period to 12 May 2015 (6 weeks in total) as set out in section 1.6 of the Offer Document. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
