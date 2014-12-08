FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Evry: Recommended cash offer by funds advised by Apax to acquire 100% of the shares of EVRY
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 8, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Evry: Recommended cash offer by funds advised by Apax to acquire 100% of the shares of EVRY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Evry ASA :

* Evry : recommended cash offer by funds advised by Apax to acquire 100 pct of the shares of Evry

* Says voluntary offer for all outstanding shares of 16.00 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says offer price represents a premium of 53 pct to volume weighted average share price for six month period up to Evry’s strategic process announcement on August 27, 2014

* Says shareholders representing about 73.85 pct of shares have undertaken to accept offer

* Says board of directors of Evry has unanimously decided to recommend company’s shareholders to accept offer

* Says upon offeror (Lyngen Bidco AS) completing offer, it will proceed with a mandatory offer for remaining shares in evry

* Says Lyngen Bidco AS (the “offeror”) will seek to have Evry shares delisted from Oslo Børs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.