Oct 2 (Reuters) - Evry ASA

* Says has signed a new multi-year agreement with Ulricehamn municipality

* Says the agreement is for four years with the possibility of extension for another six years

* Says Evry is to deliver a digital system for document and case management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)