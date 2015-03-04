FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TRLPC-Evry's 5.5 bln crown buyout loan launches for syndication
#Intel
March 4, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

TRLPC-Evry's 5.5 bln crown buyout loan launches for syndication

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apax’s take private of Nordic IT company Evry is backed with a 5.5 billion Norwegian crown($709.64 million) financing that has launched for syndication in Europe’s leveraged loan market, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Apax agreed to acquire Evry in December. The offer was for all outstanding shares at 16 crowns per share.

Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DnB and Nordea are bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers on the financing, joined by MLA Mizuho. A bank meeting took place this week to show the deal to investors, who have been asked to commit to it by March 17, the sources said.

The financing comprises a 1 billion crown revolving credit; a 900 million crown term loan A; and a 3.6 billion crown term loan B. The term loan B is multi-currency and includes 570 million crowns, denominated in Swedish crowns and 2.68 billion crowns, denominated in euros, the sources said.

The euro term loan B is guided to pay an interest margin of 500bp over Euribor with a 98.5 original issue discount, the sources added.

The deal is attracting significant interest from cash rich investors, eager to put money to work on credits which are deemed good quality, strong performers.

“There isn’t a big euro portion, only around 300 million euros, and people like the deal so it is likely to get oversubscribed. There has been strong support from local Nordic banks for the deal too,” one of the sources said. ($1 = 7.7504 Norwegian krones) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

