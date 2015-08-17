IT firm Evry to cut up to 550 jobs in Norway and Sweden

OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian IT services firm Evry will cut 500-550 full-time jobs by the end of the year in a bid to boost profits and its ability to compete in the Nordic market, the company said on Monday.

The cuts will take place in Norway and Sweden with the aim of saving 400 million-500 million Norwegian crowns ($48.47 million-60.59 million) per year.

“To reach the goal of being the Nordic champion in IT services we have to improve our competitive position and increase profitability. This is particularly important to create room for investments in new services and knowledge,” Chief Executive Bjorn Ivroth said in a statement.

“The ... measures will ensure a lower cost base when the company enters into 2016,” Evry added.

As part of the cuts, the company said it will complete a restructuring programme begun in late 2013 following the loss of a key contract with top Norwegian bank DNB.

Evry said it will make combined provisions of 260 million-320 million crowns in the third and fourth quarters of 2015 to pay for the layoffs.