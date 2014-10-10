FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tieto, Apax among bidders for Norway IT firm Evry - sources
#Financials
October 10, 2014

Tieto, Apax among bidders for Norway IT firm Evry - sources

Pamela Barbaglia, Freya Berry

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Finnish IT firm Tieto and European private equity firm Apax are among the bidders for Norwegian IT outsourcing firm Evry, four sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The company, which has a current market capitalization of 4.57 billion Norwegian crowns ($701.2 million), said in August that it was considering selling itself, sending shares up as much as 35 percent.

Second-round bids for the Oslo-listed firm are due in mid-November, with three bidders left in the process, two of the sources said.

Evry, Tieto and Apax were not immediately available to comment.

Editing by Clare Hutchison

