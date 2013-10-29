FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 4 years ago

EVS says signs major Asia Pacific contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Belgium’s EVS Broadcast Equipment said late on Monday that it had signed a contract with an entertainment, music and news company in the Asia-Pacific region worth slightly more than 10 million euros ($13.8 million).

EVS said in a statement it would be providing a large range of its products, including video production servers, its content management system, media sharing and a service agreement.

The contract with the unnamed customer would run from 2013 to 2016. ($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

