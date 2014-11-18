BRIEF-EVS Q3 revenue rises 28.6 pct, keeps 2014 revenue outlook

Nov 18 (Reuters) - EVS Broadcast Equipment Sa :

* Q3 revenue of 36.0 million euro, +28.6 pct (+1.3 pct excluding event rentals and at constant currency), in line with management expectations

* Interim gross dividend of euro 1.00 per share

* EBIT of 14.3 million euro (39.8 pct EBIT margin), EPS of 0.84 euro

* Order book of 18.9 million euro on October 31, 2014, -35.1 pct versus record 2013

* Live production server market continues to be weak and we confirm signs of moderate slowdown as observed since August

* Outlook: revenue (incl. 14.3 million euro big event rentals) growth at low single digit compared to 2013

* Opex growth in 2014 is expected to be around 10 pct (compared to previous expectation of 10 - 15 pct growth)

* 7.9 million euro order book for 2015 and beyond