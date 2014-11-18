FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcast equipment maker EVS sees market slowdown
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 18, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Broadcast equipment maker EVS sees market slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - EVS, a Belgian broadcast equipment maker, said it saw a slowdown in the broadcast industry since August, after the soccer World Cup and the Commonwealth Games boosted profits in the third quarter.

The company maintained its outlook of a low single-digit revenue growth for 2014 but added it could not give a forecast for 2015, an odd year with fewer large sporting events.

It expects operating expenses in 2015 to grow by about 10 percent as the company invests in new technologies.

Operating profit rose 70 percent in the third quarter ended September to 14.3 million euros ($17.83 million), above the 12.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The company said it would pay a gross interim dividend of 1 euro per share. (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.