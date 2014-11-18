Broadcast equipment maker EVS sees market slowdown

BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - EVS, a Belgian broadcast equipment maker, said it saw a slowdown in the broadcast industry since August, after the soccer World Cup and the Commonwealth Games boosted profits in the third quarter.

The company maintained its outlook of a low single-digit revenue growth for 2014 but added it could not give a forecast for 2015, an odd year with fewer large sporting events.

It expects operating expenses in 2015 to grow by about 10 percent as the company invests in new technologies.

Operating profit rose 70 percent in the third quarter ended September to 14.3 million euros ($17.83 million), above the 12.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The company said it would pay a gross interim dividend of 1 euro per share. (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)