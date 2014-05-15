BRIEF-EVS sees 2014 revenue growth of high single digit compared to 2013

May 15 (Reuters) - EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :

* 1Q14 revenue of 29.3 mln euros, in line with management’s cautious message in February

* EBIT of 10.0 mln euros (34.1 pct EBIT margin), EPS of 0.53 euros

* Spring order book of 44.9 mln euros on May 10, 2014 up 14.6 pct versus 2013, excluding big events

* If market conditions do not improve, revenue in 2014 (including 10-12 mln euros big event rentals) is expected to grow at high single digit compared to 2013

* 10-15 pct expected opex growth mainly related to investments in new technologies

* In addition, 10.7 mln euros order book for 2015 and beyond

* Total dividend of eur 2.16, resulting in a payout ratio of 85.7 pct and a dividend yield of 4.4 pct

* Operating expenses growth is still expected at 10-15 pct for 2014