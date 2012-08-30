UPDATE 1-EVS sees full-year profit up 40 pct after bumper Euro 2012

* Q2 EBIT 23.2 mln euros vs forecast 18.9 mln

* New outlook 8 percent higher than consensus (Adds further details)

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - EVS, the Belgium-based maker of TV broadcasting software and studio equipment, expects full-year operating profit to rise by 40 percent after it beat expectations in the second quarter due to the Euro 2012 soccer competition.

That would make the full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) 61.74 million euros ($77.35 million), 8 percent higher than the 57.2 million euros consensus compiled from an average of nine banks and brokerages by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“This is the best quarter in the history of our company at the sales level,” finance chief Jacques Galloy said in a statement on Thursday.

The company benefits during years when there are big sporting events such as the European soccer championships and the Olympics because its tapeless technology allows broadcasters to show instant replays and to edit highlights while recording.

EVS said its second-quarter operating profit was 23.2 million euros ($29.1 million), compared with 18.9 million euros expected on average by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

Its order book was 48.0 million euros compared with 44.3 million euros expected in the poll.

($1 = 0.7982 euros)