Belgium's EVS suffers post-Olympic dip
February 21, 2013 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

Belgium's EVS suffers post-Olympic dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Belgian TV software and equipment firm EVS reported a larger-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter revenue and profit, as business slowed following the Olympic Games.

Revenues for the fourth quarter came in at 25.6 million euros ($34.2 million) below the 26.3 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

As an odd-numbered year, 2013 has fewer large sporting events than the group’s record-breaking 2012, which had the Olympic Games in London and the European soccer championships. ($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
