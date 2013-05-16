FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EVS Q1 beats expectations on strong Asia Pacific market
May 16, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

EVS Q1 beats expectations on strong Asia Pacific market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - Belgian broadcast systems maker EVS reported better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit on Thursday, supported by a strong performance in the Asia Pacific region.

The group said that despite a slowing market in the Americas and Mediterranean region it kept its guidance, saying sales in the second half should be higher than in the first, ahead of big sporting events in 2014 -- notably the soccer World Cup.

Operating profit rose 6.7 percent in the first quarter to 14.5 million euros ($18.65 million), ahead of the 12.8 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

