BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - Belgium-based broadcast equipment maker EVS has appointed Joop Janssen, a senior executive from rival Vitec, to be its new chief executive, it said on Wednesday.

Janssen, 52, was a member of Vitec’s management board and chief executive of Vitec’s broadcasting equipment division. He replaces Pierre L‘Hoest, EVS’s co-founder and former chief executive.