FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's EVS cautious about 2015 on market slowdown
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
February 19, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Belgium's EVS cautious about 2015 on market slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Belgian broadcast-equipment maker EVS on Thursday forecast a slowdown of its business in 2015 due to fewer big sporting events and clients postponing investments in live production equipment.

As an odd year, 2015 has fewer of the large sporting events such as the Olympic Games and soccer championships to drive EVS’s sales.

The group said its order book in February was some 40 percent below the level seen a year earlier.

“Management explains this slowdown by macroeconomic headwinds and longer investment cycles,” the group said in a statement.

The company’s revenue fell about 21 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014 to 30.5 million euros ($34.8 million), broadly in line with the 30.7 million expected in a Reuters poll of three analysts. ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.