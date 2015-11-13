FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadcast equipment maker EVS raises 2015 revenue outlook
November 13, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Broadcast equipment maker EVS raises 2015 revenue outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Belgian broadcast equipment maker EVS on Friday increased its revenue guidance for 2015, adding it would also have lower operational costs than previously expected.

The group said it now expected revenue growth of between 110 and 115 million euros ($118.60 - $123.99 million) with operational costs growing by low single digits.

In August, it had forecast revenue between 100 and 115 million euros, with double digit growth of operational expenses compared to last year.

The group said that while the business remained competitive it lowered operational expenses with better cost control as well as postponed and reduced investments. ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
