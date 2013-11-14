FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EVS Broadcast Equipment's third-qtr revenue falls to 28 mln euros
#Communications Equipment
November 14, 2013 / 5:40 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-EVS Broadcast Equipment's third-qtr revenue falls to 28 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - EVS Broadcast Equipment SA : * Says revenue of 28.0 million euros, -29.2 pct * Says Q3 EBIT of 8.4 million euros (30.0 pct of EBIT margin), EPS of EUR 0.47 * Says confirmation of 2013 full year guidance * Says excluding big events rentals, sales are expected to be flat compared to

2012, i.e. slightly lower than 130 million euros * Says interim dividend of EUR 1.16 to be paid at the end of November * Says low double-digit opex growth, including the investment in a technology

start-up * Record global autumn order book of 61.0 million euros at October 31, 2013,

including 29.1 million euros to be invoiced in 2013 * In macro-economic environment that remains uncertain, we are encouraged by

market share gains we continue to achieve * 2014 market conditions in southern Europe & Americas to be weaker than

earlier anticipated * Says next year, co plans to further increase its research and development

investments * Says search for a new CFO progressing well and co expects to make an

announcement shortly

