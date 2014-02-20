BRIEF-EVS fourth-quarter profit slightly below analysts' estimate

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - EVS Broadcast Equipment SA : * Says 4Q13: Expected QoQ rebound leads to strong EUR 38.5 million revenue and 41.3 pct EBIT margin * FY EBIT EUR 48.4 million (37.5 pct of EBIT margin), EPS of EUR 2.52 * FY revenue EUR 129.1 million, -6.4 pct (+1.3 pct excluding event rentals and at constant currency) * Winter order book of EUR 48.2 million at February 15, 2014 * Q4 EBIT 15.9 million euros versus Reuters poll consensus of 16.1 million euros * Q4 net profit 10.7 million euros versus Reuters poll consensus of 10.8 million euros * Operating expenses growth is confirmed at 10-15 pct for 2014