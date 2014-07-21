BRIEF-EVS Broadcast Equipment SA to sell 41.3 pct stake in dcinex to Ymagis SA

July 21 (Reuters) - Evs Broadcast Equipment SA
* Today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its 41.3% stake in dcinex to ymagis sa
* Evs will now fully focus on its four core market strategy in broadcast sector.
* Ymagis will acquire upon closing all shares and warrants (“ droits de souscription ”) issued by dcinex
* Signature of final documentation and execution of transaction (by contribution in kind) should take place in coming weeks
* Evs will receive at closing eur 2.1 million in cash
* Under agreement, evs will receive at closing 288,851 new ymagis shares
* Under agreement, evs will receive at closing eur 6.4 million in ymagis bonds, which have a maximum maturity of 5 years.
* In addition, dcinex will reimburse currently existing shareholders' loans