BRIEF-EVS Broadcast Equipment SA to sell 41.3 pct stake in dcinex to Ymagis SA
July 21, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EVS Broadcast Equipment SA to sell 41.3 pct stake in dcinex to Ymagis SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Evs Broadcast Equipment SA

* Today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its 41.3% stake in dcinex to ymagis sa

* Evs will now fully focus on its four core market strategy in broadcast sector.

* Ymagis will acquire upon closing all shares and warrants (“ droits de souscription ”) issued by dcinex

* Signature of final documentation and execution of transaction (by contribution in kind) should take place in coming weeks

* Evs will receive at closing eur 2.1 million in cash

* Under agreement, evs will receive at closing 288,851 new ymagis shares

* Under agreement, evs will receive at closing eur 6.4 million in ymagis bonds, which have a maximum maturity of 5 years.

* In addition, dcinex will reimburse currently existing shareholders’ loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

