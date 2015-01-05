FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EVS Broadcast Equipment acquires Scalable Video System GmbH
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
January 5, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EVS Broadcast Equipment acquires Scalable Video System GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

* EVS Broadcast Equipment acquires 100 pct of SVS GmbH

* Today announced that it has acquired remaining 75 pct it did not own in Scalable Video System GmbH (SVS)

* Since May 2013, EVS owns 25 pct of SVS, an research and development company based in Weiterstadt (Germany) developing it-based vision mixers

* EVS has acquired remaining 75 pct it did not own for an amount of eur 1.0 million paid in cash, and a possible future earn out based on performance over 2015-2020 period

* Transaction is subject to post-completion adjustments

* EVS also acquires remaining 5 pct it did not own in DYVI Live SA for a global amount of eur 0.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.