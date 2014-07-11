FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch firm Exact Holding says has been approached about takeover
July 11, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Dutch firm Exact Holding says has been approached about takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Dutch software company Exact Holding said that it had been approached by parties about a possible takeover, with indicative offers at 30-35 euros a share, and was engaged in preliminary discussions.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that the firm was in talks with private equity firms including KKR and Apax , in a deal which could value the company at around 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion).

Shares in the company were last trading up almost 30 percent at 32.5 euros a share at 1241 GMT. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

