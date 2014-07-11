FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch software firm Exact in $1.4 bln take-private talks with Apax, KKR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Dutch software company Exact Holding is in sale talks with a series of heavyweight private equity funds including Apax and KKR in a take-private deal that could value the company at around one billion euros ($1.4 billion), several sources said on Friday.

Rothschild has been mandated to sell the company which is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, two sources said. EQT and Hellman & Friedman initially explored a potential deal but are no longer in the process.

Exact Holding, KKR, Apax, Hellman & Friedman and EQT were not immediately available to comment. Rothschild declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7331 euros) (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Freya Berry)

