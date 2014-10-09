FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Exact Holding announces recommended cash offer by funds advised by Apax
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Exact Holding announces recommended cash offer by funds advised by Apax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Exact Holding NV

* Exact announces recommended cash offer by funds advised by Apax

* Exact and Eiger Acquisition B.V. (a wholly owned subsidiary of certain funds advised by Apax Partners) have reached conditional agreement on a recommended full public offer for all of Exact’s issued and outstanding shares

* Offer priced at 32.00 euros (cum dividend) in cash per share

* Board of managing directors and the supervisory board of Exact fully support and unanimously recommend the offer to shareholders

* Founding and other major shareholders have undertaken to support and accept the offer, representing approximately 60 pct of Exact’s outstanding shares

* Funds advised by Apax will provide exact with financial backing and support for investments and acquisitions for Exact

* Funds advised by Apax seek to acquire 100 pct of Exact's assets either by means of squeeze-out proceedings or alternative structure Source text: bit.ly/ZtHhRk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.