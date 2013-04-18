Exact Sciences test detects 92 pct colorectal cancers

April 18 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp said its molecular screening test for colorectal cancer met the main goal of detecting the disease in more patients than other commonly used screening tests in a large late-stage study.

Exact’s test, which identifies abnormal DNA in cells shed in a patient’s stool, detected 92 percent of colorectal cancers and 42 percent of pre-cancerous polyps in a study on more than 10,000 people, the company said on Thursday.

The study compared the performance of the Cologuard test to colonoscopy and fecal immunochemical testing or FIT.