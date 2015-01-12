BRIEF-Number of ads displayed in Examobile's apps up 91 pct in 2014

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Examobile SA :

* The total number of unique installations of the company’s applications on mobile devices reached 13.1 million at the end of 2014

* The number of unique installations of the company’s applications in 2014 was 8.77 million

* The total number of advertisements display in the company’s applications exceeded 279 millions in 2014, versus 146 million in 2013

* Had over 190 games and applications in its portfolio at end of 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)