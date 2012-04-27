Exane BNP hires as rivals fire in London equities

* Part of plans to expand UK business

* Includes 10 former RBS bankers

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - European equities broker Exane BNP Paribas, a joint venture between independent securities house Exane and French bank BNP Paribas, has hired 16 people in London, making the most of a retreat by rivals.

While many European banks and stockbrokers have been cutting back in equities as battered trading volumes prove an increasing drag on their ailing businesses, some firms, including smaller ones, are still hiring in the hope that fewer competitors means more business.

“The current market conditions have created a window for us to properly reinforce our franchise in the UK, the region offering the highest upside to us,” Vincent Rouviere, Head of Cash Equities of Exane BNP Paribas, told Reuters, adding that the expansion was part of a long-standing business plan.

Among the new hires are 10 former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) bankers, said Rouviere. RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the British government, ditched most of its equities operations this year.

The ex-RBS team, who all started this month, include Andrew Rodgers, who joins Exane as Head of UK Sales, and Ian Richards, who has been appointed Global Head of Strategy. Rodgers and his sales team had been poached by RBS from UBS in 2009.

Exane BNP Paribas has also hired four people from Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- three analysts and one specialist sales banker -- who are due to start in June, as well as two retail analysts from Citi.

BNP Paribas, France’s largest bank, owns a 50 percent stake in Exane’s parent company.

The Exane BNP Paribas cash equities joint venture, which has been running since 2004, includes collaboration on equity capital markets deals, with BNP Paribas bringing in the business and Exane BNP Paribas handling the distribution.

“We’ve historically been strongest with Continental European, Asian and hedge fund investors. These new hires represent a significant change for our UK to UK equities business, especially for our mid-cap franchise,” said Ben Canning, head of UK equity capital markets at BNP Paribas.

“In the UK we’ve always been known for selling debt and convertible securities; this completes the set.”