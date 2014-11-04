FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-exceet Group reports 9-month revenue of 140.1 mln euros, down 1.2 pct
November 4, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-exceet Group reports 9-month revenue of 140.1 mln euros, down 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4(Reuters) - exceet Group SE :

* Reported on Monday that revenue of first nine months reached 140.1 million euros, a decrease of 1.2 pct

* Said that operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for first nine months reached 15.1 million euros (10.8 pct margin) which represents an increase of 5 pct

* Said that on Sept. 30, 2014 order backlog amounted to 92.5 million euros (30.09.2013: 101.6 million euros)

* Said outlook remained positive for further improvement of the operational margins on full year basis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
