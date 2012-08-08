FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Excellon Resources declares force majeure after blockade in Mexico
August 8, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Excellon Resources declares force majeure after blockade in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Silver miner Excellon Resources Inc declared force majeure on concentrate delivery contracts in Mexico due to a month-long blockade by members of a local land cooperative at its La Platosa mine.

Force majeure is a contract clause that allows a company to miss shipments due to circumstances beyond its control.

The delivery contracts were with Consorcio Minero De Mexico Cormin Mex, S.A. DE C.V.

The mine will remain under care and maintenance during the blockade, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Excellon, which has a market value of $133.8 million, closed at 48.5 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

