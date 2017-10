June 11 (Reuters) - Drybulk shipper Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd intends to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, regulatory filings showed.

The company started soliciting acceptances from its lenders for a prepackaged reorganization plan, it said in the filing on Tuesday.

The plan was supported by a steering committee of the company’s secured lenders and it would file a petition under Chapter 11 after the solicitation period, Excel said.