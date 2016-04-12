N.Y. appeals court reinstates damages awards against police

A former Bronx building superintendent scored a victory on Tuesday when an appeals court reinstated a jury verdict for malicious prosecution and punitive damages, although the court cut the jury’s $4 million award by more than half.

“ he court impermissibly usurped the jury’s role and made factual determinations,” Justice Barbara Kapnick wrote for a unanimous five-judge panel of the Appellate Division, First Department. “When the facts give rise to conflicting inferences, as they do here, it is for the jury, not the court, to resolve those conflicts.”

