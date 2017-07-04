By John McCrank
NEW YORK, July 3 The prices of several big-name
Nasdaq-listed stocks appeared on some websites to
either spike or plummet well after the closing bell on Monday,
seemingly due to a glitch related to the market data that runs
the largely automated markets.
At around 6:30 p.m., the prices of Amazon Inc and
Microsoft Corp stocks appeared to have lost more than
half their value, while Apple Inc shares appeared to
more than double. Google parent Alphabet Inc and eBay
Inc shares were among others that all appeared to be
priced at $123.47 on some financial news websites on Monday
evening.
The actual prices of the stocks were not affected and no
trades were completed at that price, a Nasdaq spokesman
confirmed.
Nasdaq said in a statement it was investigating the improper
use of test data distributed by third parties. Prices on
Nasdaq's website were not affected.
Nasdaq and other U.S. stock exchanges closed early on Monday
ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.
Testing of stock exchange software is mandated by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and happens on a regular
basis to help prevent electronic glitches, often using test
symbols and historical data.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)