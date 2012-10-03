FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Qatar bourse names Al-Mansoori CEO, replacing Went
October 3, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Qatar bourse names Al-Mansoori CEO, replacing Went

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Rashid Bin Ali al-Mansoori has been named the new chief executive officer of Qatar Exchange (QE), the bourse said on Wednesday, replacing Andre Went who will now work with the firm as a strategic advisor.

Mansoori, who is currently the deputy chief executive of the bourse, has previously worked with Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, a statement from Qatar Exchange said on Wednesday.

“The appointment of Al-Mansoori....comes in line with the general policy of the State of Qatar of appointing highly-qualified Qataris in leading positions in government and semi government institutions,” Ali al-Abdulla, acting chairman of the exchange’s board said in the statement.

Went had joined the exchange in 2009 as part of a strategic partnership with NYSE Euronext.

