Brokerage lobby urges conflict be resolved before Wednesday vote
October 14, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Brokerage lobby urges conflict be resolved before Wednesday vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A brokerage lobby urged on Tuesday that long-standing concerns about a conflict of interest in voting to approve an operator for a key data processor for the U.S. stock market be resolved before a scheduled vote on Wednesday.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) said ineffective governance may create a highly compromised result in voting over a “securities information processor” (SIP) that would not serve investor or marketplace interests. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
