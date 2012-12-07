FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Competition in Brazil's exchange sector up to markets-regulator
December 7, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Competition in Brazil's exchange sector up to markets-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Markets should decide whether there should competition in Brazil’s exchange industry, the head of the nation’s securities and exchange regulator said on Friday.

The solution for competition in the so-called market structure industry should come from investors themselves, said Leonardo Pereira, the president of watchdog CVM. Currently, Brazil has only one financial exchange operator, BM&FBovespa SA , which offers trading, clearing, custody and settlement facilities to investors.

