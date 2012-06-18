UPDATE 1-Brazil bourse study inconclusive on competition role

* Oxera recommends gradual approach on competition

* Says costs could offset benefits of competition

* BM&FBovespa is sole exchange operator in country

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO, June 18 (Reuters) - Policymakers looking at whether to spur competition in Brazil’s financial exchange industry must consider the need to keep adequate levels of liquidity and transparency in the fast-growing bourse market, an independent study commissioned by the nation’s securities regulator said on Monday.

The benefits that more competition could bring about, such as smaller fees for trading and post-trading services, could be outweighed by the cost of adapting the new bourses to the specific requirements of local regulation, the study, conducted by U.K.-based Oxera Consulting, said.

The study was inconclusive on whether fostering competition would ultimately benefit market participants, regulators and the nation’s financial markets. Oxera consultants recommended that regulatory agency CVM take a gradual approach to any changes to the current exchange market structure.

The report highlighted challenges facing potential entrants to Brazil’s burgeoning exchange market which is dominated by the nation’s sole exchange operator, BM&FBovespa.

Oxera said that “carefully managed evolution of the regulatory framework may be required to realize the benefits of” competition. What the Brazilian exchange industry needs is “managed evolution and not revolution” to strike a balance between the need for more competition and for tight oversight standards, Oxera said.

“There is still much to be determined -- particularly the regulations under which the entrants will operate -- but clarity is improving,” Goldman Sachs Group analyst Carlos Macedo wrote in a note to clients. He expects new entrants to begin gaining market share in 2014, when BM&FBovespa’s multi-asset central counterparty clearing platform starts operating.

According to Oxera, Brazil’s stock market has grown to a size “that is broadly comparable with the size at which entry into the market for trading and post-trading services started to take place in other countries.” In principle, the study said, there is room for multiple trading platforms should Brazil keep growing.

But the fact that the Brazilian regulatory framework for its financial markets is substantially different from those of other nations “means that certain specific forms of entry that have taken place in other countries -- for example, trading through dark pools -- are unlikely to be compatible with current Brazilian rules,” Oxera said.

“Any intervention by regulators and policy-makers to stimulate competition needs to consider the implications for the quality of the Brazilian stock market,” the study concluded.

CURRENT FRAMEWORK

The Oxera report also found that lack of competition is unlikely to cause harm in the medium-term. The consultancy proposed a self-imposed regime of price monitoring and benchmarking by BM&FBovespa, incentives to improve access to BM&FBovespa’s clearing, and ways to enhance market supervision and regulation.

Shares of BM&FBovespa, fell about 3.3 percent on Monday to 10.39 reais, mostly because of turmoil in global markets following Greece’s election, traders said. Shares of Cetip , Latin America’s largest securities clearinghouse, surged 2.3 percent to 26.29 reais.

Under current rules, BM&FBovespa, the nation’s sole exchange operator, enjoys a near monopoly on all trading, clearing and settlement services for most locally-traded shares. While depositary receipts in New York or other global financial hubs provide a possible alternative to trading on BM&FBovespa, many investors cannot trade them due to legal or tax restrictions.

Furthermore, there are no legal rules in place requiring BM&FBovespa to sell or rent clearing services, a strategic part of any trading business requiring a huge investment of time and money. Last year, U.S.-based exchanges BATS Trading and Direct Edge announced plans to enter Brazil’s cash equities market.

Rio de Janeiro-based CVM said in a statement on its website that it will soon hold a meeting between its councilors and market participants to discuss the content of the Oxera report.

Some market participants expected the CVM to suggest ways to share or create new post-trading facilities to boost competition without loosening safeguards for liquidity and transparency.

CVM President Maria Helena Santana told Reuters last month that the regulator has no position on whether Brazil needs more bourses, adding that her core concern is not competition but maintaining adequate levels of liquidity and transparency.

Given Brazil’s market structure, competitors would only rival BM&FBovespa’s leading position by investing substantially in a post-trading platform or renting BM&FBovespa‘s. In both cases, newcomers may only see a payback after many years.

In Brazil, trading transactions are settled through a central counterparty clearinghouse, a complex and capital-intensive venture. Unlike in the United States, exchanges in Brazil have to identify final buyers and sellers, not brokers, on a given deal and cannot execute cross-country orders.

Francisco Carlos Gomes, chief financial officer at São Paulo-based Cetip, reaffirmed Cetip’s longstanding stance of not competing directly in segments traditionally controlled by BM&FBovespa. While Cetip is considering a bourse to offer trading and settlement services, the project is for derivative products that “no market participant currently offers,” he told Reuters in an interview.