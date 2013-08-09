WRAPUP 1-Brazil's Cetip, BM&FBovespa beat profit estimates in tough quarter

* Cetip, BM&FBovespa slightly beat estimates in poll

* Cetip says signs of sustainable recovery ‘unclear’

* Investors will listen for clues on outlook in Friday conference calls

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Natalia Gómez

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian exchange and clearinghouse companies posted second-quarter results on Thursday that beat estimates, as a jump in volatility in domestic financial markets stoked revenue, but worrying economic trends could erode investor confidence.

Profit at Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Latin America’s largest securities clearinghouse, rose 14 percent in the quarter, exceeding estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll, as revenue jumped. BM&FBovespa SA slightly beat profit projections in the poll as expenses rose more slowly than revenue from equities, derivatives and listing activity.

São Paulo-based Cetip earned 91.2 million reais ($40 million), above the 90.2 million reais average estimate of seven analysts in the poll. BM&FBovespa, also based in São Paulo, posted second-quarter net income of 350.9 million reais, a little above the 350.5 million reais average estimate of five analysts.

However, the improved results - which were aided by an abnormal surge in demand for complex financial instruments to protect investors from interest-rate and currency swings - may only be temporary. Preliminary July data at BM&FBovespa, Brazil’s sole listed bourse, showed signs of a weaker economic and market backdrop as well as eroding investor confidence.

“At this point it is hard for us to say whether the better volumes and trends we witnessed in the second quarter will prevail for the coming quarters, if they represent an inflection point,” said Francisco Carlos Gomes, chief financial officer at Cetip, in a phone interview after the results.

Yields on local government debt rose an average 2.5 percentage points and the benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped 23 percent between April and June, a sign that bearish sentiment towards Brazil and efforts to counter risk is driving up trading volumes and demand for some complex hedging products.

The performance of BM&FBovespa and Cetip for the past year mirrored Brazilian financial markets, which are grappling with dwindling confidence, rising inflation and low growth despite borrowing costs nearing record lows. Management at the firms have sharpened their focus on efficiency in order to defend profitability in such a scenario.

BM&FBovespa handles all of the country’s equities and derivatives trading and is the main beneficiary of stock listing activity. Cetip books 97 percent of local bond deals and sells liens on car loans - a gauge of how well domestic credit markets are performing.

REVENUE THE HIGHLIGHT

Net revenue at Cetip rose 11 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to a record 228.9 million reais, thanks to a 33 percent jump in receipts from securities registration and a secular stretching of maturities in the local fixed-income securities market that drove custody revenue up. Analysts in the poll predicted net revenue at 226.5 million reais.

In the loan liens unit, revenue rose for the second straight quarter, as disbursements of auto loans showed a slight improvement for both new and used cars sold. Still, Gomes, the Cetip CFO, said “it might be too early to expect that the improving trend will be sustainable.”

Banks in Brazil scaled down vehicle financing over the past two years as defaults in the segment hit a record high. Cetip’s liens unit registers auto loans and sells customized data on their value to banks.

Operating expenses rose 6.9 percent, compared with an expected 5.3 percent drop in the poll. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock option expenses, a gauge of operational profitability known as adjusted EBITDA, rose 12 percent to 167 million reais, compared with an expected 162.6 million reais in the poll.

In the case of BM&FBovespa, higher volume and the number of trades came in the wake of more business days in the quarter, boosting revenue and profits. Revenue in the BM&F derivatives segment soared 21 percent on a better product mix and higher volume of contracts traded.

Net revenue was 599.8 million reais, a little below the 602.6 million reais projected in the poll. Expenses were higher than expected at 176.8 million reais, compared with the 172.3 million reais in the poll.

BM&FBovespa stopped releasing EBITDA numbers this year, and now instead reports operational profit, or the difference between net revenue and operational expenses.

Both companies will comment on results during conference calls with investors on Friday. Rather than reacting to the results, investors may focus on comments from both companies about competition, capital markets activity in coming months and, in the case of Cetip, the status of new business projects.