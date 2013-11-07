WRAPUP 2-Brazil's Cetip meets estimates on expenses; BM&FBovespa misses

* Expense controls help Cetip profit rise

* BM&FBovespa feels pinch of low volumes

* Management to discuss earnings in Friday calls

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Natalia Gómez

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Third-quarter earnings at Brazil’s two listed exchange and clearinghouse companies came in mixed on Thursday, as expense controls failed to offset the impact of declines in trading volumes and weak revenue from registration of securities and other financial services.

BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole listed bourse, missed analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit, as volume in equities and derivatives trading suffered from feeble activity between July and September. For Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, lower expenses helped keep profit in line with analysts’ estimates even as revenue expansion faltered.

As widely expected in a Thomson Reuters poll, earnings in the so-called market structure industry reflected various reductions in activity related to market participants that are uncertain about macroeconomic conditions in Brazil and abroad. Management of both companies will discuss results with investors in conference calls scheduled for Friday.

Net income at Cetip, Latin America’s largest securities clearinghouse, totaled 93.46 million reais ($41 million) in the third quarter, largely in line with a profit estimate of 94 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll. Profit rose 2.5 percent and 48.2 percent on a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis, respectively.

BM&FBovespa earned 281.9 million reais in net income, below the 291 million reais net income estimate in the same poll. Profit tumbled 19.7 percent from the prior quarter but rose 1.9 percent on an annual basis.

Overall, slower economic growth this year has weighed on equity and derivatives trading volumes, fixed-income registration and auto lien sales. The market momentum may extend into this quarter, as a policy by private-sector banks to limit exposure to certain lending segments and rein in trading-related risks may continue.

“This process of financial deleveraging across the banking system is definitely having an impact on revenue growth,” Francisco Carlos Gomes, chief financial officer at Cetip, said in a telephone phone interview after the results.

CETIP

In the short term, Gomes does not see revenue trends improving significantly.

Cetip’s revenue from assets under custody rose sequentially, reflecting a long-term stretching of maturities in the local fixed-income securities market. Net revenue rose 0.5 percent to 230.1 million reais, above the 229 million reais estimate in the poll.

In the loan liens unit, revenue unexpectedly rose. Banks in Brazil scaled down vehicle financing over the past two years as defaults in the segment hit a record high. Cetip’s liens unit registers auto loans and sells customized data on their value to banks.

Operating expenses rose 0.2 percent in the quarter, bolstering profit despite a 9.5 percent decline expected in the poll. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock option expenses, a gauge of operational profitability known as adjusted EBITDA, totaled 166.66 million reais, above the 163 million reais forecast in the poll.

“We continue with a detailed control on expenses but we won’t spare any efforts to spend when we need to innovate,” Gomes added.

BM&FBOVESPA

Cetip stock is down 1.4 percent this year. Shares of BM&FBovespa have shed 12 percent in the same period.

Net revenue at BM&FBovespa came in at 535.4 million reais, compared with the poll’s 542 million reais estimate. Revenue at the BM&F and the Bovespa equities segments recorded quarter-on-quarter drops of 15 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Expenses rose to 194.1 million reais, missing the 183 million reais estimate, a result significantly above the average of recent quarters but, according to management, still within guidance.

“We maintained the focus on expense controls in the quarter, keeping the number in line with our budget for the year,” BM&FBovespa CFO Eduardo Guardia said in a securities filing.