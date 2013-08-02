FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBOE second-quarter profit rises as volatility pumped up trading
August 2, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

CBOE second-quarter profit rises as volatility pumped up trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc reported a rise in second-quarter profit Friday as stock-market volatility rose and trading in CBOE’s lucrative volatility-tied contracts spiked.

Adjusted net income rose to $47.0 million, or 54 cents a share, from $37.9 million, or 44 cents a share, the operator of the Chicago Board Options Exchange said in a statement. Revenue rose to $150.8 million, from $132.6 million.

Adjustments to 2013 second-quarter expenses included a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over a regulatory probe. Without adjustment, net income in the quarter was $45.4 million, or 52 cents a share. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

