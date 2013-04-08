CORRECTED-CME Group's former CEO Donohue got $6.1 million in 2012

(Corrects headline to show Donohue received compensation in 2012, not 2013)

By Ann Saphir

April 8 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc paid its former CEO Craig Donohue $6.1 million last year, making him its highest-paid executive even though he held the post for only the first four months of 2012, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Donohue’s total compensation, including salary, bonus and stock and option awards, exceeded his previous year’s take of $6 million, the company’s 2013 proxy statement showed.

That was more than Phupinder Gill, who succeeded Donohue as CEO on May 1, 2012. Gill received total compensation of $3.3 million last year.

And it was more than Executive Chairman and President Terrence Duffy, whose total compensation was $4 million.

Donohue is barred from taking any employment in the industry or otherwise competing with the CME Group until the end of 2013, the filing said.

The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange, is one of the world’s largest futures exchange operators. Its exchange-traded derivatives contracts include futures and options based on agricultural commodities, precious metals, energy, foreign exchange, interest rates and stock indexes. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Jan Paschal)