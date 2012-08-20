FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CME applies to set up exchange in Britain
August 20, 2012 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-CME applies to set up exchange in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, has applied to create an exchange in the UK that it says would initially begin trading foreign exchange futures products.

In a statement on Monday, which came after the Wall Street Journal said that CME was looking to create a European derivatives exchange in Britain, the company said it expects to launch the new exchange in mid-2013.

Robert Ray, CME’s managing director of products and services, will become chief executive officer of CME Europe, the company said.

Chicago-based CME runs the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange.

