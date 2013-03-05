CME Group is focused on 'organic' growth, not M&A - senior exec

March 5 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc is inclined to grow by building its own businesses rather than by buying other exchanges, a top executive said on Tuesday, after a report the largest U.S. futures exchanges operator had considered a merger.

“At this point we are looking at organic ways to grow with our European clearinghouse as well as CME Europe, the standalone exchange,” senior managing director Derek Sammann told an investor conference sponsored by Raymond James. “We feel that we are in a good position. We always look at opportunities, but I think we feel good about where we are right now.”

Sammann’s comments are the latest from a top CME official after Bloomberg reported last week that CME approached rival Deutsche Boerse AG about possible merger talks. [ID: L6N0BP9PM]

Deutsche Boerse said the companies were not in talks. CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy last week said that whether the company would pursue a new acquisition is yet to be decided.

Exchange operators have been trying over the past few years to strike deals to build scale, expand geographically and create more profitable products, but in recent years have been stymied by regulators intent on preventing what they saw as anticompetitive deals.

Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange Inc, which competes with CME, late last year may have set off another round of consolidation of the industry when it agreed to buy NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion.

CME itself bought the Kansas City Board of Trade, a much smaller deal that it was able to complete with cash only. A purchase of Deutsche Boerse would be a much bigger acquisition, and the biggest in CME’s history.