CME Group second-quarter profit surged 27 pct, as trading rose
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

CME Group second-quarter profit surged 27 pct, as trading rose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s biggest futures exchange operator, reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit, as renewed market speculation over when the U.S. Reserve will tighten monetary policy helped buoy trading of CME’s flagship interest-rate futures contracts.

Net profit at the Chicago-based exchange operator rose to $311.2 million in the second quarter, or 93 cents a share, from $244.9 million, or 74 cents a share, the company said Thursday.

Revenue rose to $816.1 million, from $795.9 million. Trading at CME’s exchanges rose 16 percent in the quarter, to a daily average of 14.3 million.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
