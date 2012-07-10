Direct Edge to challenge NYSE and Nasdaq for closing trades

* Exchange plans to offer free closing trades

* Says would start in Q4, pending regulatory approval

* Aims to take market share from NYSE, Nasdaq

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Direct Edge, the No. 4 U.S. stock exchange operator, said on Tuesday it plans to offer free trading at the close of markets, in a direct pricing challenge to the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

The New York Stock Exchange, owned by NYSE Euronext, and the Nasdaq, owned by Nasdaq OMX, are currently the only exchanges that execute closing orders.

Direct Edge, which operates the EDGA and EDGX exchanges, said the lack of competition on the market close has allowed the legacy exchanges to charge significantly more for end-of-day orders than they do for intra-day orders.

“Our members are not happy with the costs of participating on the NYSE and Nasdaq closes,” said Bryan Harkins, chief operating officer at Direct Edge.

“If we inject pricing competition there, the end result is we are going to grow market share, but also, it should act as a catalyst to keep their fees in check.”

Direct Edge plans to pair off market-on-close buy and sell orders for free on its EDGX exchange starting in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approval.

The exchange plans to allow closing orders to be placed up to a cut-off time just ahead of cut-off times at NYSE and Nasdaq. Buy and sell orders would be paired to the extent possible, and executed once the closing price was posted.

Any unmatched orders would be routed to the primary listing market as market-on-close orders in advance of their respective cut-off times.

Nasdaq nets a tenth of a cent, or $0.001, for clients who trade below a certain amount per closing order, on both the buy and the sell side. That is up from $0.0005 per share in 2008.

NYSE charges certain clients $0.00095 on closing orders, up from $0.0005 in 2008.

Some off-exchange venues, or alternative trading systems, also handle closing orders, but Harkins said that exchanges serve a much more diverse membership, from wholesalers to investment banks, agency traders, and retail firms.

Direct Edge, which also competes against BATS Global Markets, is owned by a consortium that includes the International Securities Exchange, Knight Capital Group, Citadel Derivatives Group, Goldman Sachs Group, and J.P. Morgan.