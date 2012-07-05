SEC approves NYSE retail plan for sub-penny prices

* Plan’s price improvement benefits retail investors -SEC

* Detractors warn plan creates two tiered marketplace

* NYSE hopes pilot program to attract retail investors

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators approved a pilot program over strong industry objections that will allow the New York Stock Exchange to give retail investors prices that are a sliver of a penny better when they trade securities.

The plan, which has been under review since October, will in effect set retail investors apart from funds, brokers and other professionals who will still pay publicly displayed prices for securities.

Approval of the pilot program on a 12-month basis will grant NYSE, a unit of exchange operator NYSE Euronext, a “limited exemption” to a rule that bans the sub-penny pricing of stocks on a national securities exchange.

The ban, however, has not applied to non-exchange trading venues and has been widely used by wholesale brokers that already account for the majority of retail order flow.

“Most retail orders are executed at a fraction of a penny price improvement,” said Joe Mecane, executive vice president at NYSE Euronext. “Giving an exchange this ability is good for the market, good for retail customers.”

NYSE said in a statement that it expects the program, which covers both NYSE- and Nasdaq-listed stocks, to begin Aug. 1.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it approved NYSE’s Retail Liquidity Program because it is consistent with the law and “because it is reasonably designed to benefit retail investors by providing price improvement to retail order flow.”

On a 1,000-share order, a minimum improvement of 1/10th of a penny would provide an investor savings of $1, and a 2/10th improvement savings of $2. While seemingly insignificant, a larger order could provide considerable savings, Mecane said.

The SEC also said the pilot program could promote competition for order flow among trading venues.

The program is seen as an effort to induce retail investors to trade away from mostly off-exchange electronic “wholesalers.”

It also means NYSE is effectively taking on a handful of wholesale market makers, such as Knight Capital Group Inc and hedge fund Citadel, that have been able to get a first look at retail orders and the opportunity to use that information to aid their own trading strategies.

Many in the securities industry objected to NYSE’s program.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, which includes hundreds of securities firms, banks and asset managers, said in a March letter that the SEC should disapprove the program as it is inconsistent with U.S. security laws.

The Securities Traders Association said in April that the program is discriminatory by creating a two-tiered market of retail and non-retail order flow, and that its disapproval “may be appropriate.”

Both Sifma and the STA said the program raised significant market structure issues, including fair access issues when some orders have execution priority over other investors.

Sifma also there was the basic concern of whether sub-penny quoting benefits investors and the markets.