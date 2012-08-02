Bourses look to exotic market tech deals to revive revenue

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The world’s top stock exchanges hope technology deals with fledgling markets from Mongolia to Cape Verde will give them a much-needed revenue boost, though these sales alone are unlikely to offset slower trading on their main markets.

Share trading has been weak this year, hurting exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange and NYSE Euronext and prompting them to tap smaller stock markets in emerging economies by selling them trading systems.

The exchanges would not claim that selling technology to emerging markets can replace lost trading revenue, at least not in the short term. Rather they see the sales as part of a diversification drive which includes clearing and data services.

But technology forms an important pillar of the strategy.

NYSE Euronext, which reports its quarterly trading numbers on Friday, has set itself the goal of making more than $1 billion from its technology unit alone by 2015.

That is an ambitious target given the business brought in $490 million last year.

“(It) looks improbable given the market conditions and they have since played expectations down and said the target will include acquisitions,” said Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

Stock exchanges have been locked in a technology arms race, investing hundreds of millions of dollars in systems to satisfy tech-savvy clients such as high-frequency traders and to stay ahead in a highly competitive market.

Now, they want some of the money back.

To this end, the LSE, which runs exchanges in London and Milan, is working with the Egyptian Exchange, the Mongolian Exchange and the Delhi Stock Exchange.

Transatlantic NYSE Euronext, with businesses in New York and Paris, is contracted to the stock exchange of Cape Verde, off the west coast of Africa, and the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Nasdaq OMX does business with Russian exchange MICEX-RTS, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, while Deutsche Boerse , Europe’s largest exchange by market capitalisation, has projects in Bulgaria, Slovenia and Malta.

“The Asian and emerging markets are where the traders are looking given there’s little money to be made in Europe or North America at the moment,” said Simmy Grewal, who works for Aite Group, a consultancy firm.

TRADING PLACES

But the numbers raise doubts. The LSE’s technology business grew by only 2.5 million pounds ($3.90 million) in the last quarter, not nearly enough to offset a 12 million pound drop in trading revenue.

Similarly, while NYSE’s trading revenue fell $24 million, its technology services business rose $5 million, while Nasdaq saw both trading and technology revenue drop.

Stanley Young, the Chief Executive of NYSE’s systems unit, quit two months ago after three years in charge of NYSE Technologies, a decision one source at the exchange linked to the difficulty of delivering the $1 billion.

Still, technology services are seen by exchange chiefs as an area that will - in combination with clearing and data - at least help sustain profits if trading levels stay low, which is the expectation.

Dominique Cerutti, president and deputy chief executive of NYSE Euronext who is acting head of NYSE Technologies until Young is replaced, remains bullish.

“We will continue to expand our technology capabilities either by organic development or targeted acquisitions where needed,” Cerutti told Reuters last week.

To be sure, some of these deals can be very lucrative. Some exchanges have signed revenue sharing agreements, in which they get a cut of any trading revenue earned by the client, and ensuring they benefit from any uptick in the local economy.

Also, emerging exchanges like these deals because they get a modern trading system off the shelf rather than having to build one themselves, which is expensive and time consuming.

And while there are other providers of trading systems, the exchanges have an edge when it comes to branding.

“There are specialist vendors who supply these systems but the exchanges like the LSE and NYSE have the advantage of a world-recognised brand,” said Grewal.

“Any emerging market stock exchange that chooses one of these exchanges knows their systems are behind some of the world’s most efficient markets.”

With little indication that European trading levels are set to recover, it is a strategy the world’s largest exchange groups may find themselves increasingly reliant upon.