BRIEF-EXCO Resources says CEO Douglas Miller resigned

Nov 21 (Reuters) - EXCO Resources Inc : * Announces changes to senior management and board of directors, 2014 capital

budget and declares quarterly cash dividend * Says chairman of the board and CEO Douglas H. Miller Resigned * Says board has initiated a search to identify exco’s next chief executive

officer * Says search process will include a full review of both internal and external

candidates * Says board of directors has approved a capital budget of up to $368 million

for 2014 activities * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage