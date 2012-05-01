FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Exco posts surprise profit
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Exco posts surprise profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.03 vs est loss/shr $0.01

* Q1 rev down 16 pct at $135 mln

May 1 (Reuters) - Exco Resources Inc posted a surprise first-quarter adjusted profit on increased production and said it is reducing its operating costs in response to the low natural gas price environment.

In the January-March quarter, natural gas prices have fallen 40 percent from last year to average $2.5 per million British thermal unit.

The gas-focused explorer and producer said production rose 31 percent to 533 million cubic feet of gas equivalent (Mmcfe) per day in the quarter.

Net loss was $281.7 million, or $1.32 per share, compared with a profit of $21.9 million, or 10 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the Dallas, Texas-based company earned 3 cents a share.

Revenue fell 16 percent to $135 million.

Analysts on average expected the company, valued at $1.59 billion, to post a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $168.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have lost about two-thirds of their value in the past year, closed at $7.30 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.